‘American Idol,’ ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘9-1-1’ Tie For Monday’s Top Demo; ‘NCIS’ Tallies Most Viewers

After a couple irregular weeks defined by a rising CMT Music Awards and repeats, Monday primetime returned to normal with a three-way tie between top-rated programs American Idol, The Neighborhood and 9-1-1.

Per fast affiliates, all those three titles earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. This is the second consecutive week CBS, ABC and Fox have tied for Monday’s top spot. While multiple titles brought in the night’s highest rating, only one tallied the most viewers: NCIS. With 6.15 million viewers, the long-running drama brought CBS another primetime win.

Starting from the top of the evening, the latest two-hour episode of American Idol earned a 0.6 demo rating and 5.34 million viewers, just slightly besting The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.30M) in the second metric. 9-1-1 (0.6, 4.80M) tied in the demo and followed slightly behind in viewers. Those three shows were steady from their previous episodes. They also bested a new episode of American Song Contest (0.3, 1.47M) and All American (0.1, 0.50M), which were both steady. Also in the 8 p.m. hour was Bob Hearts Abishola (0.4, 4.84M)

Fox’s steady 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 4.09M) dominated the following hour, besting NCIS (0.4, 6.15M) and All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.31M).

The night came to a close with another demo tie, this time between with NCIS: Hawai’i (0.4, 4.92M) and The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.75M). NCIS: Hawai’i dipped slightly from its last original broadcast while The Good Doctor was steady. NBC’s lowest-rated program was The Endgame (0.2, 1.46M), which matched the previous week.

Tuesday will see ABC bid farewell to black-ish, with the series finale and black-ish: A Celebration — An ABC News Special. All other networks, except a CW in repeats, will tout their typical programming.