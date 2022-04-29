‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Arrested, Charged With Secretly Recording Ex-Girlfriend

Lane Reed Hardy, known professionally as Laine Hardy, was arrested and booked by Louisiana State Police today for secretly recording his ex-girlfriend, an LSU student, Deadline has confirmed. Hardy, who does not attend the university, is most notably known for winning the honors on the 17th season of American Idol.

Deadline has reached out to Hardy’s attorney and will update the story when we hear back.

“Lane Reed Hardy was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303– Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication,” a representative of the department said in a statement.

Hardy confirmed a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday evening via Facebook.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” he wrote. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

According to NBC News, which obtained a copy of the arrest warrant, Hardy’s ex-girlfriend called the police on April 7 after she discovered a recording device in her dorm room at Azalea Hall.

“The victim stated that after googling the device she learned it to be a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder,” the warrant states according to the outlet. “The victim reported that she believes the person who left the record there to be her ex-boyfriend/Defendant (Laine Hardy.)”

Story developing…