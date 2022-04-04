‘American Idol’ Brings Back Alums As Part Of 20th Anniversary Celebrations

EXCLUSIVE: American Idol is heading into its Showstoppers round but is already planning a 20th birthday celebration with some familiar faces.

The ABC series is bringing back a slew of Idol alums – dubbed The Great Idol Reunion – for its May 2 episode.

These stars from the past will get on to the Idol stage at Television City to sing together. They include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

Studdard, who won the second season of Idol, will be singing with Sparks, who won the sixth season; Alaina, the runner up in season ten, will be singing with McCreery, who won that season; Cook, who won the seventh season, will be paired with Allen, winner of season eight; Hardy, who won season 17, is teamed up with Laci Kaye Booth, who was in the top five that season; Poppe, who won season 16, is singing with Hutchinson, who was runner up that year; Spence, who was on season 19, is singing with Kinstler, who came third last year.

The move comes as tonight’s episode of the show sees the contestants competing in the Showstoppers round. Following Hollywood Week, the contestants take the stage for the first time with a band for a chance to make it to the top 24 and in the final judgement, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The episode airs on ABC between 8pm and 10pm.

Showrunner and exec producer Megan Michaels Wolflick, said, “It’s a testament to this show’s incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way. We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage. American Idol continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002 and bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation.”