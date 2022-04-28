American Film Market Sets Dates For In-Person Return To Santa Monica

The American Film Market will return to Santa Monica as an in-person event from November 1 through November 6, after being forced online for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Independent Film & Television Alliance announced today.

The 43rd edition of the market, which planned its shift to a six-day run in 2020, will take place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and theatres throughout the city. The Loews will once again be to home to 400+ sales & production companies, LocationEXPO, and new for 2022, all Conferences & Panels, providing attendees more convenient access to this year’s sessions.

Registration will open for both returning and new Exhibitors on May 9, with Accredited Buyers and Industry Attendees being able to register starting July 5.

“There is more excitement about the future than I’ve seen in two years and in-person markets are more vital than ever,” said Clay Epstein, Chairperson, IFTA and President, Film Mode Entertainment. “The desire to return to Santa Monica for AFM is at an all-time high and we are eager to reunite the global industry in November.”

AFM serves as the annual fundraiser for the IFTA, and is is the only sales market produced by the independent industry itself. More than US$1 billion in production and distribution deals are closed at the market every year—on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production.