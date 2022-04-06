‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff Series Greenlighted By AMC

Great Sarah Manning, it’s official! AMC Networks revealed today that Orphan Black: Echoes is planned for AMC+ and the company’s linear networks in 2023.

AMC says the Orphan Black spinoff is set in the near future and “takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Ten episodes are planned for the first season of Echoes from Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer with John Fawcett, the co-creator and director of the original series. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, EPs from Boat Rocker who worked on the original series, return as EPs on Echoes. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker, which manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement. “We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

“We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride,” added David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media. The two also exec produced Orphan Black and will carry on with Echoes. “We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!”

Along with Echoes, AMC and AMC+ has also greenlit The Driver, starring Giancarlo Esposito, two spin-off series in The Walking Dead Universe called Demascus and Invitation to a Bonfire.