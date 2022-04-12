Amazon Prime Video Unveils Seven French Shows From Jean Dujardin, Franck Gastambide, Maïmouna Doucouré

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled seven new shows from the likes of Jean Dujardin, Nicolas Bedos, Franck Gastambide and Maïmouna Doucouré, while recommissioning Celebrity Hunted and LOL: Qui Rit, Sort!. in the region.

The new shows include Academy Award-winning The Artist star Dujardin’s Alphonse, based on an original idea by Dujardin and Bedos and produced by Alain Goldman, who recently signed a deal with Banijay.

The show was positioned by Amazon as a “surprising and funny take on comedy.”

Gastambide’s feature Medellín follows Pablito, a young YouTuber fascinated by Pablo Escobar, who makes his dream come true by flying to the Colombian city to walk in the notorious drug lord’s footsteps. A few days later, a video is posted on social media, showing that Pablito has been kidnapped by a group of dangerous Narcos.

Meanwhile, Federation Entertainment and Yvette Production’s comedy Clasico will be out later this year from Nathanaël Guedj and Adrien Piquet-Gauthier, while Killer Coaster comes from Nikola Lange, telling the tory of sloppy and crazy cop Sandrine.

Rounding out the shows are Ourika from French rapper Booba and Clement Godard following a dealer and cop of the up-and-coming generation in the midst of the 2005 Paris riots, coming-of-age film Hawa from Cuties Maïmouna Doucouré and dating show Cosmic Love, the only one of the seven to be non-scripted.

Amazon has also recommissioned non-scripted shows Celebrity Hunted and LOL: Qui Rit, Sort! in France and licensed content including a docuseries on French tennis icon Yannick Noah and football coach Guy Roux.

“Today, we unveiled a series of outstanding projects underlining the strength of our commitment to French customers and offering the largest and best content selection they can find,” said Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, country manager, France, Prime Video. “These exciting Originals, Exclusives, and Live Sports announcements also underline how we more than ever are a force for good for the French audiovisual industry, promoting diversity in front and behind the camera, and we’re just getting started.”