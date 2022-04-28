Amazon Execs Bank On India: “One In Five” Subs Outside The Country Watch Its Content

Amazon’s top U.S. and international execs are banking on even bigger things in India after launching the streamer’s biggest ever slate in the country.

The streamer’s Head of Local Originals James Farrell told a packed room in Mumbai at Amazon’s massive film and TV slate launch that one in five Amazon Prime Video subscribers outside of India watch content from the country — one of several reasons the country has become a key priority.

Asked why Indian content has worked internationally for Amazon, he pointed to the work of Head of Indian Originals Aparna Purohit and her team, who assess content already on the service and work out what stories have not yet been told. “That’s what you’ve been seeing for the past five years and you’re going to see more of it,” he added.

“I truly believe India is a land of storytellers — in every nook and cranny,” said Purohit, who joined Farrell and other top execs on stage. “This is almost like the renaissance of Indian entertainment and amidst this multitude of stories, to find one that can connect and resonate with the audiences here and across the world is a challenge. We just want to create a home for talent; a safe space where creators feel supported and that we’re willing to invest in them.”

Farrell also pointed to Indian originals beginning to work as formats, noting One Mic Stand was being remade in Germany. “Not only are shows travelling but the ideas are travelling, too,” he said.

The Amazon Prime Presents: India event, hosted by Indian filmmaker and TV personality Karan Johar, saw Amazon’s top brass, including Head of Amazon Studios President Jennifer Salke in bullish mood after five years in India.

“When I started to really build we really put a stake down in being a home for talent,” said Salke. “We took it very seriously across the globe but none of the great content happens without incredible talent and artists who have big imaginations and can execute at the highest level.

“Being ‘the home for talent’ means having the best teams on the ground and to be able to cultivate that talent in the regions. Talent want to be part of the Amazon Prime family and make incredible shows for people to enjoy not only in India but all over the world. We stand apart in that away.”

International Operations Vice-President Kelly Day, who joined four months ago after a spell as President of Streaming for ViacomCBS, was similarly upbeat.

“The future of global streaming services is about global expansion and moving much more ambitiously to serving customers in international markets and truly, India is really leading the way for us,” she said. “It’s one of our fastest growing markets and represents some of our most engaged consumers. It’s just been doing really well.”