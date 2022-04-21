Alex Trebek Estate Sale Starting Today; Lots of Paintings, Furniture & ‘Jeopardy!’ T-Shirts

Now’s your chance to snoop around the home of the late Alex Trebek: His doors are opening today through Sunday for a massive estate sale in Studio City, CA.

Lots of art and sculptures are up for grabs, including originals from artist John Howard Gould, a lucite horse head, and a carved musk ox. There is also tons of furniture and rugs and lots of his old jerseys and T-shirts.

The beloved Jeopardy! host, who died in 2020 at age 80, had some unique collectables, too, like a Japanese Kabuto helmet and sword, a complete set of Indian Tribal Series medallions with matching history books, and some autographed memorabilia. His awards are apparently up for sale, too.

Be prepared to wait your turn and it’s cash only at the sale. Parking permits will be handed out because they’re strict about who leaves their cars around that particular ‘hood. You can find more information about the sale here.

Trebek died in his home of pancreatic cancer. He went public with his condition in March 2019.

A TikTok’er got an early sneak peek at the sale below.