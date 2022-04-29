Alex O’Loughlin Signs With Atlas Artists, Reuniting With Former Agent John Burnham

EXCLUSIVE: Former top ICM talent and literary agent John Burnham, who left earlier this month to become a manager and partner at Atlas Artists and Atlas Literary, has signed Alex O’Loughlin as a client.

This marks a reunion for the duo. Burnham represented O’Loughlin for years as an agent and facilitated the actor’s casting as the lead of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 reboot, which ran for 10 seasons. Soon after the Hawaii Five-0 pilot had been picked up to series in 2010, O’Loughlin left ICM to follow Chris Hart, who had been an agent on his team, to UTA. The actor, who most recently did not have a manager, continues to be repped by UTA.

The Hawaii Five-0 alum joins a long list of Burnham clients who stayed with him in the transition to management and followed him to Atlas Artists, including John Cusack, Stephen Dorff, Diane English, Stephen Frears, Walter Hill, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, David Mamet, Joe Mantegna, Elaine May, Takashi Miike, Pat McKinley, David Milch, Rob Reiner, Wayne Wang, Peter Weir, John Woo and Terry Zwigoff.