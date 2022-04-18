Alex Jones’ Infowars Files For Bankruptcy Protection After Being Found Liable To Sandy Hook Families

Alex Jones’ Infowars and two other affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection, as the right-wing talk host faces potential damages to families of the victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Other companies that filed for Chapter 11 protection were IWHealth and Prison Planet TV. The filings, made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, list liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10,000,000.

In November, Jones was found liable to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims. They sued Jones for defamation after he asserted that the shootings were staged as part of a federal plot to confiscate Americans’ guns. The judge in the case ruled that Jones was liable by default because he had failed to turn over records that would show the extent to which he profited off of his conspiracy theory claims. A jury has yet to decide on the dollar amount of damages. Jones also has lost three others cases in Texas, with a damages trial scheduled to start on April 25.

The families are named as creditors in the bankruptcy petition, with Jones’ companies requesting a hearing on or before April 22.

Sandy Hook was the deadliest elementary school shooting in U.S. history. The assailant killed 26 people, including 20 children who were under eight years old.