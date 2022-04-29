Alan Cumming To Host Psychological Competition Series ‘The Traitors’ For Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming is heading to the Scottish Highlands for Peacock’s latest competition reality series.

The Good Wife star is to host The Traitors for the NBCU streamer.

The series, which is based on a Dutch format, comes from Studio Lambert Scotland, the Scottish arm of the Undercover Boss and The Circle producer.

The order was made back in October, with a version also launching on the BBC, and it will go into production later this month.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, Scot Cumming plays host to reality TV icons and America’s best game players competing in a game of alliances, deception and even “murder” for a chance to win up to $250,000.

Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating ‘loyal’ contestants.

The ten-episode series is exec produced by Studio Lambert’s Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones with Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development overseeing for NBCUniversal.

“We can’t think of a better person to serve as puppet master of this series than Alan Cumming”, said Jenny Groom, EVP Unscripted Content. “His wit and eccentricity will add the perfect layer of comedy to this thrilling world of high stakes deception.”

Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert added, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”