Aimeé Teegarden Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Crown Media Family Networks has nabbed another big star before the Christmas movie season. Aimeé Teegarden (Friday Night Lights, Star-Crossed) has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with the company.

“Aimeé’s charming performances have resonated with viewers and critics alike, we are thrilled to continue working with her on new feel-good movies.” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“Getting to work with Hallmark on projects that are both heartwarming and inspirational has been a dream come true,” continued Teegarden. “I’m ecstatic to continue.”

Teegarden is set to star in Heart of the Matter, a new original premiering in May on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Her previous work for Hallmark Channel includes starring in My Christmas Family Tree, A New Year’s Resolution, as well as Once Upon a Christmas Miracle for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Teegarden is best known for playing Julie Taylor on Friday Night Lights. She starred in ABC’s Notorious opposite Daniel Sunjata and Piper Perabo, and has appeared in The Ranch, Robot Chicken and The Rookie. In 2014, she was featured in Star-Crossed for CW. Her theatrical credits include Rings, Bakery in Brooklyn, Scream 4, Love and Honor and Prom.

Teegarden is repped by Robert Haas of Innovative Artists and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.