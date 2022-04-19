Agent Mark McGrath Joins CAA in TV News Department

EXCLUSIVE: Mark McGrath is joining CAA as an agent in the TV News department.

McGrath joins CAA from WME, where he served as an agent in the nonfiction TV department for the last decade. After developing an expertise in the news media, McGrath signed Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Kat Timpf, Vanessa Yurkevich, Chris Livesay, Lilia Luciano, Rahel Solomon, and Kate Rooney. His clients also included October Films and Exile Content, among others.

Before he became an agent, McGrath spent three years at the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy & law from Trinity College, where he competed on varsity crew and the ski team.

Along with being a big consumer of news as well as film and scripted TV, CAA describes McGrath as “laughably competitive when it comes to NYC’s adult ice hockey, roller hockey, and softball leagues.”