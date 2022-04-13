AGC Studios Hires Jill Jones As EVP Of Marketing & Publicity

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has named industry veteran Jill Jones as EVP of Marketing and Publicity.

Jones has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing campaigns, festival, market and launch strategies. She was most recently in-house at Mister Smith Entertainment, where she worked on more than 50 feature film campaigns. Prior to then she was SVP then EVP International Marketing and Publicity at Summit and Lionsgate respectively in Los Angeles, working on the Twilight franchise and Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life.

The company has also promoted two of its founding executives: Glendon Palmer becomes EVP of Production, while Frank Prugo becomes EVP of Technical Operations and Post-Production.

Elsewhere, Bonnie Voland has re-upped as AGC’s Head of Worldwide Marketing and Publicity.

“As AGC moves towards even more prodigious levels of film and television output, it’s vitally important that we maintain a bedrock of heavyweight executives to help steer the ship,” commented AGC founder Stuart Ford. “We’re delighted to welcome an executive of Jill’s caliber and reputation into the fold and equally delighted to extend the relationships with Bonnie, Glendon and Frank with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for collectively more than 30 years.”