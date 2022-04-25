You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Has Better Record Than National Divorce Rate, Producers Say – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry To Announce Tony Award Nominations

Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry Courtesy Tony Awards

Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations on Monday, May 9, Tony organizers said today.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our 75th Anniversary with Adrienne and Joshua – two of the most talented powerhouse performers on Broadway,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now.”

The nominations announcement is set for May 9 at at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. 

Warren is a Tony winner for her starring performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and a Tony nominee for Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical. Henry, who can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in Apple TV’s See, was Tony-nominated for performances in Carousel, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with an hour of exclusive content on Paramount+, followed at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT by the awards ceremony broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+

Last week, the Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date was extended to Wednesday, May 4.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad