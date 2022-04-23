Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause.

After marrying Pat Robertson in 1954, she became involved in the leadership of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University. She also raised .four children who survived her — Timothy Robertson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gordon Robertson and Ann LeBlanc — 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.