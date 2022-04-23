Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause.
After marrying Pat Robertson in 1954, she became involved in the leadership of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University. She also raised .four children who survived her — Timothy Robertson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gordon Robertson and Ann LeBlanc — 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
“My mom was a rock,” said Ann LeBlanc in a statement. “She was a rock throughout our childhood. Dad had to travel a lot, but Mom was always there for us kids. … That gives great security to children.”
Gordon Robertson, who recently took over lead anchor duties for the long-running CBN program “The 700 Club,” also spoke out. .
“Mom was the glue that held the Robertson family together. She was always working behind the scenes. If it weren’t for Mom, there wouldn’t be a CBN,” Gordon Robertson said.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1927, she attended Ohio State University and Yale University School of Nursing, receiving a Master of Nursing and met her future husband.
Dede Robertson was a board member for CBN, Regent University, and Operation Blessing International Relief and Development Corporation.
