ICM Partners’ Adam Ginivisian Joins Levity Live As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Ginivisian, who has been a partner at ICM, is leaving the agency to join Levity Live as a manager.

During his 15 years at ICM Partners, Ginivisian played a key role in the growth of the comedy touring department and worked with such clients as Fortune Feimster, Steve-O, Jay Pharoah, Hannibal Buress, Janelle James, Desus & Mero, Preacher Lawson and Rob Schneider. He is the latest ICM agent to depart for another representation firm ahead of the agency’s pending acquisition by CAA.

“Having worked with Adam for over a decade his taste and relationships with talent were always inspired and authentic,” said Judi Marmel, a founding partner of Levity Live and president of its talent management division. “His work ethic and love of comedy make him the perfect addition to Levity Live as a manager and producer as we continue to grow and explore.”

Ginivisian started doing standup comedy in college and continued to moonlight as a comedian after moving from Boston to Los Angeles post-graduation and landing a job in the ICM mailroom in 2007. Less than two years later, he was promoted to an agent in the Comedy Touring Department and stopped performing himself to focus on representation of other comedians. Ten years later, he became ICM’s youngest partner.

“I’ve considered myself a member of Levity family ever since I booked my first show at the Improv,” Ginivisian said. “I’m excited to officially join the best team in the business and continue to add value to the lives and careers of the people that I work with.”

Levity Live owns and operates twenty-five owned and affiliated venues under such brands as The Improv, Levity Live, and Copper Blues.