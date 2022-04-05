Abhi Sinha Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Blank Slate’

EXCLUSIVE: Abhi Sinha is set as a series regular opposite Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima in Blank Slate, NBC’s drama pilot from Dean Georgaris, John Fox, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television.

Created by Georgaris and Fox, written by Georgaris and to be directed by Richard Shepard, Blank Slate draws some parallels to Davis Entertainment’s long-running NBC series The Blacklist. In Blank Slate, Special Agent Alexander McCoy (Passmore) is a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be. The only issue is — he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge but with an agenda nobody will see coming?

Sinha will play Cornelius Kepler, the tech specialist on Maya’s Homeland Security team who uses his advanced IT skills to get whatever information they need.

In addition to Passmore and Lima, Sinha joins previously announced series regular Dave Annable.

Georgaris executive produces via his Dean Georgaris Entertainment 2.0; John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Shepard also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Sinha’s recent television credits include This Is Us, Chasing Life and Animal Kingdom and his film work includes The Conjuring 2, People Like Us and In Time. He’s repped by 11:11 and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.