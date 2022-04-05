ABC Scripted Series Spring Finales: ‘Black-ish’ End Date Set; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Getting 2-Hour Sendoff; More

ABC set the spring season finale dates for its scripted programming today, including the series signoff for Kenya Burris’ long-running Black-ish.
The 13th and final episode of Season 8 of the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-starring show will air on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 p.m.
The network also announced the season finale date for juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith Grey and the other doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial will end their 18th season with a two-hour sendoff on Thursday, May 26 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Additionally, the network set a string of season finales for Wednesday, May 18, including those for The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Connors, Home Economics and A Million Little Things.
Here are the spring finale dates revealed by ABC today (all times ET/PT):
Tuesday, April 12
9-9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
Tuesday, April 19
9-9:30 p.m. – black-ish (series finale)
Sunday, May 15
10-11 p.m. – The Rookie
Monday, May 16
10-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor
Wednesday, May 18
8-8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. – The Wonder Years
9-9:31 p.m. – The Conners
9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics
10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things
Thursday, May 19
8-9 p.m. – Station 19
10:01-11 p.m. – Big Sky
Thursday, May 26
8-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (2-Hour Season Finale)
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.