‘The Final Straw’ Physical Game Show Lands At ABC

ABC has ordered a physical comedy game as part of its latest unscripted summer lineup.

The Disney-owned network has ordered The Final Straw, which comes from B17 Entertainment, the company behind Netflix’s Nicholas Cage-fronted History of Swear Words and HBO Max’s Craftopia.

The series will join ABC’s lineup of gameshows on Sunday July 10 alongside Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid.

It comes amid a slew of renewals and specials for the network.

The Final Straw sees four teams of contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

It is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson serve as executive producers and Keith Geller serves as showrunner and executive producer.