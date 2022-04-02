64th Grammys To Spotlight Situation In Ukraine Via Special Segment

The Recording Academy is partnering with Global Citizen and the global “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign on a special segment at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, intended to raise awareness of the situation in the country, following Russia’s invasion.

The news follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community on behalf of his citizens, who have been displaced and injured by the war, to take part in an online social media rally on April 9, which will provide support to those who have been forced to flee the country. “I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody,” Zelenskyy said. “Everyone who wants to join this movement and ‘Stand Up for Ukraine.'”

Recording Academy partner Global Citizen has played a leading role, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in organizing the April 9 “Stand Up For Ukraine” pledging summit to help mobilize funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, and to show support to refugees everywhere. Hundreds of world-renowned musicians and artists have pledged to join the global social rally and urge world leaders to commit to aiding refugees.

“We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “We hope the [Grammys] segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts.”

“History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations. There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border,” added Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are airing tomorrow from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/ PT, with red carpet coverage kicking off an hour earlier. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is set to return as host for the second year in a row.