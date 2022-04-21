TV Talk Podcast: The Top Trends Of 2022 From Networks To Streamers To Emmy Hopefuls

TV Talk is back – and in a big way. Our seasonal podcast with Deadline’s TV Critic Dominic Patten and Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond debuts a new weekly group of podcasts devoted to all things TV, Emmys and a whole lot more.

As usual we will be taking a deep dive into all aspects of what we are consuming on the tube these days, and it is a very big and inclusive list of topics. We try to explain it all and begin today with an overview of the 2021-2022 TV season, what it means for Emmys, the hot categories and trends, and much more. With so many new outlets and so much new content for voters to go through we also ask the question: Is it all too much? Plus you will hear some of Pete’s conversation with Josh Brolin and the cast of Outer Range as that series begins its run on Amazon.

Join us each Thursday for TV Talk. We are not short on opinions.

Listen here: