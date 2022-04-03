Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The Recording Academy is handing out its 64th annual Grammy Awards today and tonight in Las Vegas, starting with the Premiere Ceremony preshow at 12:30 p.m. PT. The televised portion starts at 5 p.m. PT.
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back to host the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosts the early show, during which 70-plus awards are now being presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here.
Slated to perform tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip are J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.
The many presenters will include Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.
The telecast also will feature a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and give viewers an opportunity to take action and contribute to the global “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign.
CBS will air the 2022 Grammys live coast-to-coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Produced by Fulwell 73 with Raj Kapoor serving as showrunner, the ceremony also will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Hamish Hamilton returns as director.
The winners at the 64th Grammys thusfar are:
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
Best Americana Album
Native Sons
Los Lobos
Best American Roots Performance
Cry
Jon Batiste
Best Country Song
Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Edge of Longing
Vince Mendoza
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman
Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard
Lyle Mays
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature
Anjelique Kidjo
Best Global Musical Performance
Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
Best Immersive Album
Soundtrack Of The American Soldier
Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
Producer Emily Bear
Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
The United States vs. Billy Holiday
Andra Day
Compilation Producer Salaam Remi
Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein
Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE
Caros Raphael Rivera
The Queen’s Gambit
and
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul
Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.
