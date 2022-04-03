Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The Recording Academy is handing out its 64th annual Grammy Awards today and tonight in Las Vegas, starting with the Premiere Ceremony preshow at 12:30 p.m. PT. The televised portion starts at 5 p.m. PT.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back to host the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosts the early show, during which 70-plus awards are now being presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here.

Slated to perform tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip are J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

The many presenters will include Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

The telecast also will feature a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and give viewers an opportunity to take action and contribute to the global “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign.

CBS will air the 2022 Grammys live coast-to-coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Produced by Fulwell 73 with Raj Kapoor serving as showrunner, the ceremony also will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Hamish Hamilton returns as director.

The winners at the 64th Grammys thusfar are:

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

Best Americana Album

Native Sons

Los Lobos

Best American Roots Performance

Cry

Jon Batiste

Best Country Song

Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Edge of Longing

Vince Mendoza

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight’s Revenge

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman

Best Instrumental Composition

Eberhard

Lyle Mays

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature

Anjelique Kidjo

Best Global Musical Performance

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Best Immersive Album

Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

All Eyes on Me

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

Producer Emily Bear

Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media

The United States vs. Billy Holiday

Andra Day

Compilation Producer Salaam Remi

Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein

Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE

Caros Raphael Rivera

The Queen’s Gambit

and

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Soul

