Primetime Emmys Gets September Airdate On NBC

Michael Buckner/Deadline

The Emmys are set for 2022. The Television Academy and NBC said Wednesday that the 74th annual fete will air live, coast to coast, on September 12.

The show will air from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on a Monday. Yippee?

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. FXX will edit the presentation and air it on Saturday, September 10.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced July 12.

