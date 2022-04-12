Deadline’s Contenders Television Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television, which launched the TV awards season this weekend with 48 series and almost 150 panelists converging at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles to discuss their buzzworthy shows in front of a full house of industry voters.

A total of 21 studios, networks and streamers participated in the extravaganza, sending A-list stars and creatives to discuss the paths of their projects. Among the A-list attendees Saturday and Sunday were Samuel L. Jackson, Seth Rogen, Viola Davis, Christian Slater, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Stewart, Sam Elliott, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Dae Kim, Seth Meyers, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Michael Keaton, Tracy Oliver, Bob Odenkirk, Amber Ruffin, Barry Levinson, Laura Linney, Amy Poehler, Miles Teller, Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette, Ralph Macchio, Josh Brolin, Élodie Yung, Dulé Hill, Lily James, Park Hae-soo, Pamela Adlon, John C. Reilly, Daveed Diggs, Adrienne Warren, Quinta Brunson and many more.

Next up on the Contenders front: Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event on April 23. More details here.

