Contenders Television Ready For Kickoff: 48 Series, 149 Speakers Over Two Days

Deadline’s Contenders Television launches the small-screen awards season in a big way beginning Saturday morning with a weekend-long in-person extravaganza that will see the stars and creatives from 48 buzzworthy series take the stage at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

We trust that you, like us, have just about had it with anything Zoom-related so we are giddy to be able to host so many great shows live and in front of you. Still, just in case, we are offering a virtual version of the festivities that will feature almost 150 panelists discussing their crafts as Emmy season looms.

As always, either in-person or online you can follow along for the full weekend

How lucky are we, anyway? The pandemic may have had a profound impact on the way TV was made in 2021 but there was still no shortage of shows that entertained and enlightened us. Everywhere we looked — from NBC and National Geographic to HBO and Paramount+ — there were new shows that served as a blissful reminder that you don’t have to remake old greats to create new ones. But that doesn’t mean we’ve declared a fatwa on reboots: major props to Morgan Cooper, whose mock trailer that reimagined the ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air led to the creation of the drama Bel-Air on Peacock. We’re especially happy to welcome star Jabari Banks to our stage this weekend; he’s the extraordinary talent who took over Will Smith’s very big shoes in this must-see remake.

Are you shipping Rip and Beth on Yellowstone? We’ve got you covered; Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom) will be on our stage Saturday. And if you can’t get enough of the Taylor Sheridan-verse, the impressive cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 — Tim McGraw (James Dutton), Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton), Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas) and Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan) — will be here, too.

It’s been a promising year for comedies on broadcast TV: both ABC and CBS demonstrated they can still deliver the laughs with new sitcoms Abbott Elementary and Ghosts. Both shows are joining us, and we couldn’t be happier for their success. And in case you like your small screen entertainment disturbing and unpredictable, we’ve got multiple panels that showcase the best of the freakiest from 2021: Yellowjackets on Showtime, Dr. Death on Peacock, The Hot Zone: Anthrax on Nat Geo, Severance on Apple TV and The White Lotus on HBO. (We know what you’re thinking: but wasn’t that a comedy? Let us remind you of the excrement-in-the-suitcase scene and ask if you’re not still chilled to the bone.)

Parting is always sweet sorrow, so we made sure to pay tribute to the greats who are leaving us this year. Pamela Adlon will share some parting words about her grand old time on FX’s Better Things, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will address the fourth and final season of Ozark, and Bob Odenkirk and team will share some last words about the end of Better Call Saul.

Most important, we are here to champion the disruptors — those shows that create stars and tell fresh stories that keep us glued to the screen. Are you preparing that Emmy speech, Pachinko? We’ll ask executive producers Soo Hugh, Theresa Kang and Michael Ellenberg, along with actor Jin Ha, how it feels to be on the best new show of 2022. And speaking of award-worthy talent, Viola Davis will be here to talk about tackling her most important character to date — Michelle Obama — in Showtime’s anticipated limited series The First Lady.

No one knows more than we do how time-consuming it is to get through all of the great shows on TV these days. Who has time to walk the dog or read a book? Pam & Tommy is on, for Pete’s sake! That’s why since our first Contenders panel, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to curate the best of the lot for our Contenders series, so you still have time to take that stroll with Butch. And really, no thank you is needed. It’s our privilege.

Here’s the full schedule of shows and panelists for both days, with start times (all times PT):

SATURDAY

8 a.m. – Livestream begins

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

8:10-8:28 a.m. – Outer Range

Josh Brolin (EP/Actor)

Imogen Poots (Actor)

Tom Pelphrey (Actor)

Tamara Podemski (Actor)

Lili Taylor (Actor)

8:29-8:49 a.m. – With Love

Gloria Calderón Kellett (Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

Emeraude Toubia (Actor)

Mark Indelicato (Actor)

Isis King (Actor)

Rome Flynn (Actor)

SONY TELEVISION

8:52-9:07 a.m. – Cobra Kai

Jon Hurwitz (EP)

Ralph Macchio (EP/Actor)

Hayden Schlossberg (EP)

APPLE TV+

9:10-9:25 a.m. – WeCrashed

Jared Leto (EP/Actor)

Lee Eisenberg (EP)

Drew Crevello (EP)

9:26-9:41 a.m. – Severance

Ben Stiller (Director/EP)

Adam Scott (Actor)

Patricia Arquette (Actor)

Britt Lower (Actor)

FOX TELEVISION

9:44-9:59 a.m. – Welcome to Flatch/The Cleaning Lady

Seann William Scott (Actor)

Holmes (Actor)

Élodie Yung (Actor)

Miranda Kwok (EP/Writer)

PARAMOUNT+

10:02-10:17 a.m. – The Offer

Nikki Toscano (Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Miles Teller (EP/Actor)

Giovanni Ribisi (Actor)

DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS

10:20-10:35 a.m. – The Wonder Years

Saladin K. Patterson (EP/Showrunner)

EJ Williams (Actor)

Dulé Hill (Actor)

Saycon Sengbloh (Actor)

NETFLIX

10:38-10:53 a.m. – Ozark

Chris Mundy (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Jason Bateman (EP/Director/Actor)

Laura Linney (Co-EP/Director/Actor)

10:54-11:09 a.m. – Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Director/Writer/Actor)

Amy Poehler (Co-Creator/EP)

11:10-11:25 a.m. – Squid Game

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Creator/EP/Director/Writer)

Park Hae-soo (Actor)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – LUNCH

CBS STUDIOS

12:41-12:56 p.m. – Ghosts

Joe Port (Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Rose McIver (Actor)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Actor)

Brandon Scott Jones (Actor)

HBO MAX

1:15-1:30 p.m. – The Survivor

Barry Levinson (Director/Producer)

Ben Foster (Actor)

AMC NETWORKS

1:33-1:48 p.m. – Better Call Saul

Peter Gould (Showrunner/Co-Creator/EP)

Bob Odenkirk (Producer/Actor)

Giancarlo Esposito (Actor)

Rhea Seehorn (Actor)

Jonathan Banks (Actor)

SHOWTIME

1:51-2:06 p.m. – Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle (Co-Creator/Showrunner/Writer)

Karyn Kusama (Director/EP)

Melanie Lynskey (Actor)

Tawney Cypress (Actor)

PEACOCK

2:09-2:24 p.m. – The Amber Ruffin Show

Amber Ruffin (Host/Writer/EP)

FX

2:30-2:48 p.m. – Mayans M.C.

Elgin James (Co-Creator/EP/Showrunner/Director/Writer)

JD Pardo (Producer/Actor)

Clayton Cardenas (Actor)

Sarah Bolger (Actor)

Carla Baratta (Actor)

2:49-3:05 p.m. – Snowfall

Damson Idris (Producer/Actor)

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

3:07-3:22 p.m. – Yellowstone

Luke Grimes (Actor)

Jefferson White (Actor)

HULU

3:25-3:40 p.m. – Dopesick

Danny Strong (EP/Writer/Director)

Michael Keaton (EP/Actor)

Kaitlyn Dever (Actor)

3:41-4:01 p.m. – Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez (EP/Actor)

Martin Short (EP/Actor)

John Hoffman (EP/Writer)

Steve Martin (Writer/Actor)

4:11-5:11 p.m. – Cocktail Reception

SUNDAY

8 a.m. – Livestream begins

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

8:10-8:30 a.m. – Harlem

Tracy Oliver (Creator/EP/Writer)

Meagan Good (Actor)

Jerrie Johnson (Actor)

Shoniqua Shandai (Actor)

Grace Byers (Actor)

8:31-8:51 a.m. – As We See It

Jason Katims (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Rick Glassman (Actor)

Sue Ann Pien (Actor)

Albert Rutecki (Actor)

Sosie Bacon (Actor)

NBC

8:54-9:09 a.m. – Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers (Host/Writer)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

9:12-9:27 a.m. – The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Tony Goldwyn (Actor)

Daniel Dae Kim (Actor)

FX

9:30-9:45 a.m. – Better Things

Pamela Adlon (Creator/Writer/Director/EP/Actor)

9:46-10:01 a.m. – Dave

Dave Burd (Co-Creator/EP/Writer/Actor)

Jeff Schaffer (Co-Creator/EP)

GaTa (Consultant/Actor)

HBO MAX

10:07-10:22 a.m. – The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett (Actor)

Connie Britton (Actor)

Alexandra Daddario (Actor)

Sydney Sweeney (Actor)

10:23-10:38 a.m. – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Max Borenstein (Showrunner/EP/Writer)

John C. Reilly (Actor)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

10:39-10:54 a.m. – The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling (Creator/Writer/EP)

Justin Noble (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP)

NETFLIX

10:57-11:12 a.m. – Stranger Things

Matt Duffer (Creator/EP/Director/Writer)

Ross Duffer (Creator/EP/Director/Writer)

Winona Ryder (Actor)

STARZ

11:15-11:30 a.m. – Shining Vale

Jeff Astrof (Co-Creator/Showrunner)

Courteney Cox (Producer/Actor)

Greg Kinnear (Actor)

Mira Sorvino (Actor)

11:31-11:46 a.m. – Blindspotting

Rafael Casal (Co-Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director/Actor)

Jasmine Cephas Jones (Actor)

Daveed Diggs (Co-Creator/EP/Writer)

Helen Hunt (Actor)

WARNER BROS TV

11:49 a.m.-12:04 p.m. – DMZ

Ernest Dickerson (Director/EP)

Rosario Dawson (Actor)

PARAMOUNT+

12:07-12:25 p.m. – 1883

Tim McGraw (Actor)

Faith Hill (Actor)

Isabel May (Actor)

LaMonica Garrett (Actor)

Sam Elliott (Actor)

12:30-1:30 p.m. – LUNCH

CBS STUDIOS

1:41-1:56 p.m. – Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart (EP/Actor)

APPLE TV+

1:59-2:14 p.m. – Pachinko

Soo Hugh (EP)

Theresa Kang (EP)

Michael Ellenberg (EP)

Jin Ha (Actor)

2:15-2:30 p.m. – Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer (EP/Actor)

Ron Cephas Jones (Actor)

PEACOCK

2:33-2:48 p.m. – Bel Air

Morgan Cooper (Director/Co-Writer/EP)

Rasheed Newson (Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Jabari Banks (Actor)

Cassandra Freeman (Actor)

SONY TELEVISION

2:51-3:06 p.m. – The Afterparty

Chris Miller (EP)

Phil Lord (EP)

Tiffany Haddish (Actor)

Sam Richardson (Actor)

UCP/PEACOCK

3:12-3:27 p.m. – Dr. Death

Patrick Macmanus (Showrunner/EP)

Maggie Kiley (Director/EP)

Joshua Jackson (Actor)

Christian Slater (Actor)

ABC

3:30-3:45 p.m. – Women of the Movement

Marissa Jo Cerar (Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Adrienne Warren (Actor)

SHOWTIME

3:48-4:03 p.m. – The First Lady

Cathy Schulman (Showrunner/EP)

Susanne Bier (Director/EP)

Viola Davis (Actor)

APPLE TV+

4:06-4:21 p.m. – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Walter Mosley (Creator/Writer)

Samuel L. Jackson (Actor)

DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS

4:24-4:39 p.m. – Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson (Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

Randall Einhorn (EP/Director)

Justin Halpern (EP/Writer)

Patrick Schumacker (EP/Writer)

HULU

4:42-4:57 p.m. – Pam & Tommy

Seth Rogen (EP/Actor)

Lily James (Actor)

Sebastian Stan (Actor)

4:58-5:13 p.m. – The Dropout

Liz Meriwether (Creator/EP)

Amanda Seyfried (Producer/Actor)

Naveen Andrews (Actor)

5:13-6:25 p.m. – Cocktail Reception