Technology & Engineering Emmys Winners Unveiled

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with the winners of the 73rd annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The trophy ceremony was held tonight at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in Las Vegas, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of its convention.

The ceremony was hosted by Rich Little and CBS Sunday Morning‘s David Pogue. Check out the winners list below.

Per NATAS, the Tech & Engineers Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television. They are voted on by a committee of engineers working in television that consider technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

A pair of Television Technology Pioneers also were feted tonight: Maurice Leblanc, for the first suggestions of color TV and the use of the cathode-ray tube, and Paul Nipkow, conceived a complete television system and was the first to patent it.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

Video & Audio Search based on Index Feeds coming from Multiple Sources

Shadow TV



In Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization

Go Pro

Socinext



Correlated Double Sampling for Image Sensors

Marvin H. White

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Group



Pioneering Development of an Image-Sensor Array with Buried-Photodiode Structure

Peter J.W. Noble



Standardization of Font Technology for Custom Downloadable Fonts and Typography for Web and TV Devices

MPEG

W3C – WebFonts Working Group



Common Key Technology of OTT Content

Apple

MLB Advanced Media

Microsoft

Netflix



Development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI)

Cable Labs

OATC

SCTE



Cloud Enabled Remote Editing and Project Management

Arvato Systems Group

Editshare

Primestream (Ross)



Pioneering Development of Technologies to collect granular linear TV Viewership Data including STBs, ACR, Connected TV’s for Measurement, Marketing & Advertising

Bell South

Cablevision

DirectTV

NCM Solutions



Standardization of HTTP Encapsulated Protocols

Apple

MLB Advanced Media

MPEG

3GPP



Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Deskstops and TVs in News & Media Production Facilities

Haivision

Vitec