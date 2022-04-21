Michael G. Wilson And Barbara Broccoli To Receive Will Rogers Pioneer Of The Year Award

James Bond franchise architects Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have been set to receive the 2022 Pioneer of the Year Award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The honor will be bestowed September 21 during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

The Pioneer of the Year Award honors leaders in the movie industry whose career achievements and commitment to philanthropy is exemplary. The award, handed out for more than 70 years, is part of a gala to support the foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals in need in the distribution and exhibition community.

Wilson and Broccoli have produced nine 007 films together: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and last year’s No Time to Die which marked the final Bond appearance by Daniel Craig.

“We are thrilled that Michael and Barbara will be receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Jim Orr, Chairman, Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee and President, Domestic Theatrical Distribution at Universal Pictures. “Their contributions to the film industry as producers, including their outstanding support of the exhibition community and cinematic experience, have made them true pioneers in the field. We look forward to celebrating Michael and Barbara’s achievements at the Pioneer of the Year Dinner and raising much-needed funds for the Pioneers Assistance Fund.”

Previous Pioneer of the Year honorees include Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Elizabeth Banks, Jim Gianopulos, Dick Cook, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Frank G. Mancuso, Sumner Redstone, Terry Semel, Tom Sherak, Jack Valenti, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille.

The Will Rogers foundation said it administered more than $3.5 million in aid and helped 10,000 people during the Covid-19 pandemic.