‘1883’ Actors Talk About Harsh Conditions, Lack Of Showers & Sleep While Making Epic Western – Contenders TV

The cast of 1883 already miss their days on set of the Paramount+ drama, but make no mistake: the days and nights were brutal on the Yellowstone prequel.

Sam Elliott Apologizes For ‘Power Of The Dog’ Comments: “I Said Some Things That Hurt People And I Feel Terrible About That”

While promoting the series Sunday on a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event, star Tim McGraw talked about the lack of sleep and baths while shooting the limited series in Texas and Montana. From uber-producer Taylor Sheridan, the series follows James Dutton (McGraw) and his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) as they make the arduous journey from Texas to Montana. The cast also includes Isabel May as the Dutton’s only daughter Elsa, Sam Elliott as Civil War veteran-turned-wagon-train leader Shea Brennan, and LaMonica Garrett as Shea’s right-hand man Thomas.

Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

All were on the Contenders stage Sunday, a day after mothership series Yellowstone took part in Deadline’s awards-season event.

“As a musician you don’t see a lot of sunrises. I think I’ve seen a few sunrises for a while,” McGraw quipped today. “When Faith and I sat down to sign the contracts, I said, ‘We are no longer the boss anymore. We are hired hands. We will never have a comfortable day.’ We were burning hot or freezing cold. There weren’t a lot of showers until I was forced every now and then. It was hard work.”

“There is not a single person who would say different,” Hill said. “We were so committed and believed in the story so much. It’s the truth. We wanted to do whatever it took to make it happen.”

Deadline Contenders Television Arrivals – Day 2 Photo Gallery

Garrett, whose character is a former Pinkerton agent who met Elliott’s Shea during the Civil War, said it was the “hardest job he ever had” but he’s particularly proud of starring in a Western — so much that he invited his mom to the Las Vegas premiere of 1883.

“There’s not a lot of Black cowboys, especially in the TV genre,” Garrett said. “I know what it means to a lot of people, I know what it means to myself and to my mom. I knew I had to get it right.”

Since the drama will not have a second season, Paramount+ will submit 1883 in the Limited Series category for the Emmys. Elliott and May will compete in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress categories, while McGraw, Hill and Garrett will be submitted for consideration in the Supporting categories.

At the end of the panel, Elliott took a moment to apologize or the comments he made earlier in the Oscar season about Netflix’s The Power of the Dog while doing Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliott said. “And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

His co-star Hill followed up by shouting, “We love Sam!”

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Los Siete Misterios and Michter’s. Partners include Desalto, Film AlUla, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Jason Mizrahi Design, ModMD, The American Pavilion, and Tidelli.