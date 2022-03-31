Zero Gravity Management Hires Eight, Promotes Two

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has expanded with the addition of Mia Cho as a Talent Manager, Maritza Cabrera as a Talent/Literary Manager and Producer, and Leyla Kader Dahm and Ayisha Taylor as Literary Managers.

The company has also bolstered its Below-The-Line Management Team with the additions of Matt DiPaolo (formerly of APA) focusing on Line Producers, VFX, Editors, and department heads transitioning into Directing; Allison Irvin (formerly of WME) focusing on Cinematographers, Production Designers, Costume Designers and Editors; Martijn Hostetler (formerly of Innovative) focusing on Commercials, Music Videos and Branded Content; and Diana Massaband, a former Corporate Attorney focusing on Spanish-speaking and Diverse department heads. These new team members join Ajay Ghosh and Alex Franklin, who launched the department in 2019.

Zero Gravity has also promoted William Deasey to Director of Development, upping Emma Puglia to Literary Department Coordinator.

Cho comes to Zero Gravity with clients including Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Zolee Griggs (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Seth Carr (The Mysterious Benedict Society), Zachary S. Williams (All American) and Brandon Rossel (Ultra Violet & Blue Demon). Cabrera brings actors Ruby Modine (Shameless), Kyle Coffman (West Side Story), Christopher Wallinger (King Richard), Julia Harnett (Schmigadoon!) and Danell Leyva (Love, Victor), and multi-hyphenate LaNisa Frederick (A Black Lady Sketch Show), and is also currently producing her first feature, Clocked, from writer-director Noah Salzman.

Dahm’s clients traveling with her to Zero Gravity include Steven White (Black-ish), Joelle Garfinkel (Ordinary Joe), Daniel Dratch (Crank Yankers), Roy Brown (The Middle) and Audrey Gevorkian (Songs of Solomon). Taylor, meanwhile, will spearhead Zero Gravity Management’s Australian division, representing a select few of Australia’s most respected below-the line-artists, while continuing to produce under her ZG Australia banner.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a dynamic group of managers to Zero Gravity,” said owner and partner Eric Williams. “We’ve bolstered our talent and lit departments with passionate and hungry managers who excel at nurturing and developing artists, and our below-the-line division adds great cache and experience. Also excited to now have boots on the ground in Australia to spearhead our foray into that market.”

Prior to joining Zero Gravity as a Talent Manager, Cho founded and served as president of LVL Up Management. She began her management career at Vincent Cirrincione Associates, there working with a wide range of clients, from emerging talent to Academy Award winners, and establishing a youth and young adult division.

Cabrera is a Cuban American born and raised in Chicago who started her showbiz career as an actress, singer and dancer before moving into management seven years ago.

Dahm started her career in development and production at Miramax/Dimension Films and went on to become a script analyst and story consultant for such clients as Michael De Luca Productions, Broadway Video, The Weinstein Company and Big Beach. She later oversaw development for Hollywood veterans Ed Jones and Cary Granat and was in charge of the narrative for rock star Perry Farrell’s proposed Las Vegas immersive experience, Kind Heaven. Dahm is also a prolific writer who penned the YA novel Annabeth Neverending and sold her screenplay, Survival Instinct, to Nickelodeon Original Films.

Having started her career as a Literary Manager more than 20 years ago, Taylor has represented some of Australia’s most renowned creatives, beginning with the filmmakers behind Saw. In this role she also oversaw the development and packaging of her clients’ projects before going on to produce her first film in 2009. She has since worked as a producer, line producer and production manager on features, television and short films, both in Australia and the United States, before returning to her work as a lit manager at Zero Gravity.

Zero Gravity Management represents a diverse roster of actors, writers and directors in film and TV, and is also a full-service production company that has been behind films including Copshop and The Marksman. Its TV credits include Ozark, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.