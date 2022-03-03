Zealot Names Ben Brown Head of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Creative advertising vendor Zealot has named Ben Brown as the company’s new VP Theatrical based in Los Angeles.

Brown joins from AV Squad, where for the past several years, he was a creative director, working with a wide range of studio clients developing memorable trailers for such films as Scream, A Quiet Place 2, Coming 2 America, One Night in Miami, Sonic the Hedgehog, Downtown Abbey, and The Tender Bar, among others. While at the company, he oversaw the creation of trailers and commercials for such distinguished award-winning films as Spotlight, Selma, and The Big Short, among many others. More recently, his work included the Super Bowl spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the trailer for The Northman. Throughout his career he has been distinguished with multiple awards and honors including Clios, Golden Trailer Awards, and Key Art Awards.

“We have been admirers of Ben’s work for a long time. He is as intuitive a creative advertising executive as anyone I have ever met, and his skill and savvy are well-regarded by creative talent and his industry peers. There are few working in this specialized space who bring his level of accomplishment or experience to the table, which makes him the perfect choice to lead the Zealot theatrical team,” said Mark Berridge, President of Zealot.

“It is a thrill to join Mark and the talented team at Zealot at this time of unique opportunity for our business,” said Brown. “With unprecedented investment in content at streamers and studios, there are more opportunities than ever before for creative agencies like ours, and we look forward to working closely with our clients as we develop and deliver unique and elevated marketing materials for all genres of films.”

Prior to his years as a producer and creative director at AV Squad, Brown began his career in film marketing at Aspect Ratio.

Zealot is an award-winning creative marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Recent work includes trailers for seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, Parasite, The Lost Daughter, Killing Eve and Spencer, among others. In 2021, the agency won 25 Clio Entertainment Awards and was a finalist for Promax Agency of the Year.