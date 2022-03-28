Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Wins First-Ever #OscarsFanFavorite Award

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead took first place in the inaugural #OscarsFanFavorite contest, put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to showcase more popular movies and announced Sunday during the Oscar telecast.

The competition, kicked off in a year when the Oscars’ theme is “Movie Lovers Unite,” was undertaken via votes on Twitter.

Army of the Dead, which streamed on Netflix, finished first in the fan voting, followed in order by Amazon’s Cinderella, American International Pictures’ Johnny Depp-starrer Minamata, box office record-breaker Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony and Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom!.

The winner of the prize does not win an Oscar, but Academy and Oscarcast producers have been trying to find a way to inject more known movies into the show, which has seen declining TV ratings.

Snyder’s zombie movie bowed on the streamer May 21. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Samantha Win, Colin Jones, Matthias Schweighöfer and Raúl Castillo make up the crew in the ensemble heist thriller, which follows a group of mercenaries who after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas venture into the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest job ever attempted.