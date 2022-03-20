YouTube Group ‘Adventures With Purpose’ Helps Solve Missing Persons Case

The body of a Pennsylvania man missing for almost 20 years has been found, thanks to the help of a specialized YouTube group.

Adventures With Purpose runs a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers. It is known for finding missing persons in bodies of water, and in the Pennsylvania case, they did it again. They discovered a car at Darby’s Creek in Pennsylvania Saturday evening believed to be James Amabile.

A family member of the victim had reached out to the group for help. They got their wish fulfilled.

“It’s my brother,” the victim’s brother, Stephen Amabile, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “They found him.”