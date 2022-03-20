YouTube Group ‘Adventures With Purpose’ Helps Solve Missing Persons Case

The body of a Pennsylvania man missing for almost 20 years has been found, thanks to the help of a specialized YouTube group.
Adventures With Purpose runs a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers. It is known for finding missing persons in bodies of water, and in the Pennsylvania case, they did it again. They discovered a car at Darby’s Creek in Pennsylvania Saturday evening believed to be James Amabile.
A family member of the victim had reached out to the group for help. They got their wish fulfilled.
“It’s my brother,” the victim’s brother, Stephen Amabile, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “They found him.”
James Amabile disappeared on Dec. 4, 2003. His disappearance was unlikely, his brother said, claiming he was a “family man, devoted to his two daughters,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
James Amabile was reportedly traveling to pick up his daughters from a babysitter when he disappeared. He called and told the babysitter he was running late, then was never heard from or seen again. Stephen Amabile believes his brother slipped into a diabetic shock before driving his car into the water.
The plate number on the vehicle matched the “missing person from December of 2003,” according to police. The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to investigate the remains.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.