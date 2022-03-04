‘Young Sheldon’, ‘Grey’s’ & More Tie For Thursday’s Top Demo; ‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Pivoting’ Dip To Lows

Thursday primetime didn’t have a definite winner as Young Sheldon, Station 19, Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy all tied for the night’s highest rating.

In fast affiliates, the aforementioned titles all earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. Of the four top-rated programs, Young Sheldon brought home the night’s largest audience with 6.24 million viewers. This is the second consecutive week with a four-way tie for the night’s highest demo rating. While Station 19 (0.6, 4.31M), Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.37M) and Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 3.81M) tied once again, the latest Law & Order (0.4, 4.28M) dropped hard to be out of the top rating running. The long-running crime drama dropped three tenths in the demo from its premiere and 22% in viewers from the previous week.

Here’s the hour-by-hour breakdown:

In the first hour of primetime, Young Sheldon and Station 19 tied to top Law & Order, which tied with B Positive (0.4, 4.62M). Those titles then bested Walker (0.1, 0.91M) and Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (0.2, 1.30M), which was Fox’s top program of the evening.

SVU and Grey’s, which featured Richard Flood’s exit, topped Ghosts (0.5, 5.40M). The CBS comedy freshman was steady from the previous week and brought in the network’s second-highest viewership. United States of Al (0.3, 3.84M) dropped slightly. Legacies (0.1, 0.36M) was also stable. Meanwhile, Call Me Kat (0.2, 1.22M) and Pivoting (0.1, 0.72M) dropped to new lows.

The night came to a close with Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.08M), which topped Bull (0.3, 3.93M) and Big Sky (0.3, 2.27M).