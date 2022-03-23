YES Network And Jomboy Media Team Up For New York Yankees Content

The YES Network said Wednesday that it is partnering with sports brand Jomboy Media in a deal that will see Jomboy produce original content centered on the regional sports network’s flagship New York Yankees via the YES app and the linear network.

Jomboy founder Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and partner Jake Storiale will be officially introduced on YES’ linear channel tonight on the network’s Yankees Hot Stove.

As part of the deal, Jomboy, known for producing baseball and sports content and its breakdowns of games that garner big hits on YouTube, is developing for the YES app a David Cone Pitching Coach series in which former Yankees pitcher and current YES analyst David Cone is joined by O’Brien and Storiale to provide lessons on Blitzball, a backyard baseball game popular on Jomboy Media. It also will produce Jomboy Watch Party shows that will air in conjunction with select YES Yankees streamed telecasts that will feature Jomboy, Storiale and YES’ Yankees talent.

Other programming that will appear both on the app and the network includes Best of Talkin’ Yanks, 30-minute shows culled from Jomboy’s Talkin’ Yanks podcast; and Toeing the Slab, a half-hour show taken from from the podcast hosted by Cone, Justin Schackil and James Smyth. Jomboy will also appear across existing podcasts and other programs such as YES’ Yankees Hot Stove show and Jomboy’s Talkin’ Yanks.

As part of the content and marketing partnership, the programming will be promoted on YES’ and Jomboy’s media platforms. The two companies will also explore new joint programming concepts.