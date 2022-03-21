Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Amazon Whistleblower Drama ‘I Helped Destroy People’; Will Produce Alongside Michael B. Jordan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7) is attached to star in the upcoming Amazon Studios film I Helped Destroy People, and will produce it alongside Michael B. Jordan, Deadline can confirm.

In the film based on Janet Reitman’s 2021 New York Times article of the same name, Abdul-Mateen II will play Terry Albury, the F.B.I. agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post-9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau. Albury grew so disillusioned by the war on terror that he publicly disclosed classified documents to blow the whistle on the operation, which ultimately landed him in prison.

Amazon Studios landed rights to the article following a competitive situation. Ben Watkins, who created the Amazon series Hand of God, is on board to write the script. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce for Outlier Society, under their company’s deal with Amazon Studios, with Abdul-Mateen II for House Eleven10.

Related Story Dr. Seuss Baking Competition Series In The Oven At Amazon

Abdul-Mateen II is an Emmy winner who will next be seen in Michael Bay’s Ambulance, slated for release in April. He will also soon reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and is attached to star in Scent of Burnt Flowers—an FX limited series based on Blitz Bazawule’s novel, which House Eleven10 will produce.

Outlier Society is currently in production on MGM’s Creed III, which has Jordan reprising his role as Adonis Creed, while directing. Other film projects on its slate include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of the anticipated novel You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty, MGM’s Thomas Crown Affair, and Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of the DC Comics series, Static Shock. On the television side, Outlier’s upcoming projects include Amazon Studios’ Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest, and an adaptation of the YA novel Victories Greater Than Death.

Abdul-Mateen II is represented by M88, WME, R&CPMK and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Jordan and Outlier Society by M88, WME, R&CPMK and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Watkins by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Albury by Joshua L. Dratel and Leon Friedman; and Reitman by UTA and Laurie Liss at Sterling Lord Literistic. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Albury and Reitman.