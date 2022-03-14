A24’s ‘X’ Has Shot A Prequel, Ti West Reveals At Pic’s SXSW Premiere

A24 and filmmaker Ti West have a prequel ready for X, the New Zealand-shot film that made its world premiere at South by Southwest last night. A24 will be releasing X nationwide this Friday. Exclusive prequel footage will be available only in theaters.

The prequel, shot in secret on location in New Zealand, is currently in post-production.

X is a slasher movie that takes place on a porn film shoot in 1979in rural Texas and when the film’s reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives in what looks like a mix between Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, two slasher staples of the period. Pic stars Mia Goth and got a raucous crowd reaction at SXSW.

The prequel is written and directed by Ti West with Mia Goth reprising her X role.

Film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.