Wrestling Drama ‘Pinned’ From Craig O’Neill, Tom Rinaldi & WWE’s Vince McMahon In The Works At NBCU

Vince McMahon is getting in the ring for another scripted wrestling series.

NBCUniversal is developing Pinned, a drama set in the world of fictional wrestling promotion.

Craig O’Neill, exec producer of the recent CSI: Vegas sequel series and MacGyver, is writing and exec producing the project with Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi and WWE chief McMahon.

The project is described as an “adrenalized” upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the “unforgettable” characters that populate it. Pinned offers a front-row seat into the eccentric wrestling culture and the mayhem that exists between the locker room and the boardroom.

Pinned, which has secured a script sale, comes from UCP. It is currently not set up at a specific NBCU network or streamer, as per the company’s recent development moves.

WWE’s Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser also exec produce.

It is the latest wrestling series for NBCU; the company’s broadcast network NBC launched the second season of Young Rock, based on the life of Dwayne Johnson, earlier this month.

It also marks the second WWE-inspired scripted project in the works. The wrestling federation, famous for the likes of Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant and The Rock, has also partnered with Blumhouse TV on The United States vs. Vince McMahon.

This limited series, in which it emerged yesterday would see Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster serve as showrunners, will delve into WWE during the 1990s, a time when McMahon was repeatedly censured by infamous New York Post writer Phil Mushnick whose columns eventually drew the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. McMahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, but was unanimously acquitted by the jury.