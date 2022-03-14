Antiwar Protester Storms Set Of State-Run Russian Newscast With Message “Don’t Believe The Propaganda”

A woman appeared in the background of the set of a state-run Russian newscast and shouted “no war” and “don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

The woman was later identified as Marina Ovsyannikova and was an employee at the network Channel One, according to the Associated Press, citing the OVD-Info website. In a pre-recorded video, Ovskyannikova said that “what is going on in Ukraine now is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor. The responsibility for this aggression lies only on one person and that person is Vladimir Putin.” She said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian.

“Unfortunately, I have been working at Channel One during recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed. I’m ashamed that I’ve allowed the lies to be said on TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified.”

The woman was detained and is in police custody, according to the AP. The Russian News Agency TASS also reported that she had been detained and, citing a source, may be charged under a law that bans “public actions aimed at discrediting the armed forces.”

In her message, Ovskyannikova also urged Russians to protest.