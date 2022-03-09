WME Forgoes Agency’s Oscar Party, Donates $1 Million To Ukraine Efforts

In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, sources tell Deadline that WME will not be hosting its agency’s Oscar party this year, and instead will be donating $1 million to UNICEF to support families in Ukraine and other areas displaced by war.

WME chairman Lloyd Braun just sent out a note to the agency informing them of the news.

Insiders add that agency still may do some small dinners to support their nominees, but as for the big party decided that this year their resources were best served elsewhere. WME’s Oscar nominees this year include Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Javier Bardem, Kristen Stewart, Adam McKay, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here is Braun’s note to staff:

To: WME ALL

Like so many of you, I’ve been following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in shock, processing heartbreaking stories and images while wondering how we can best lend our support.

With that in mind, our leadership team in partnership with our Talent and Motion Picture groups has decided to donate $1 million to UNICEF in lieu of a large Oscar event this year.

This donation will support families impacted by the war in Ukraine and children around the world affected and displaced by conflict – such as the Tigray region, Yemen, Syria and the Central African Republic. UNICEF’s global network and local presence will help ensure these funds are mobilized for maximum impact.

For more information about how you and your clients can personally support these efforts, I encourage you to review the Take Action email from Endeavor Impact (attached), or reach out to Romola Ratnam or Dakota Ortiz for additional information.

Lloyd