WME Signs ‘Invincible’ Showrunner Simon Racioppa

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Racioppa has signed with WME.

Racioppa is the executive producer and showrunner of Amazon’s animated superhero drama Invincible, which is currently in production on Seasons 2 and 3. He is also the executive producer and showrunner of The Boys Presents: Diabolical for the streamer, premiering on March 4.

He also did extensive development work on Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance with The Jim Henson Company, before writing for the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series in 2019.

Racioppa continues to be represented by Circle of Confusion and attorney Bradley Garrett of Cohen Gardner.