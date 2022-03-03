WME Signs ‘Invincible’ Showrunner Simon Racioppa

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Racioppa has signed with WME.
Racioppa is the executive producer and showrunner of Amazon’s animated superhero drama Invincible, which is currently in production on Seasons 2 and 3. He is also the executive producer and showrunner of The Boys Presents: Diabolical for the streamer, premiering on March 4.
He also did extensive development work on Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance with The Jim Henson Company, before writing for the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series in 2019.
Racioppa continues to be represented by Circle of Confusion and attorney Bradley Garrett of Cohen Gardner.
