William Jackson Harper Boards Cory Finley’s Comedy ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ For MGM

William Jackson Harper (Love Life) has joined the cast of Landscape With Invisible Hand, a heightened comedy that Cory Finley (Bad Education, Thoroughbreds) is directing for MGM, Deadline can confirm.

He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Tiffany Haddish, Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie.

The film adapting M.T. Anderson’s National Book Award-winning novel of the same is set in a deeply stratified, alien future. Further details with regard to its plot have not been disclosed. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing for Plan B, with Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna. Production is underway.

Harper is an Emmy nominee known for his turn on NBC’s The Good Place who will next be seen opposite Cristin Milioti in the Peacock series The Resort. He most recently exec produced and starred in the second season of HBO Max’s anthology series Love Life, also featuring in Barry Jenkins’ limited series The Underground Railroad for Amazon. The actor has also featured in films including We Broke Up, Dark Waters, Midsommar, Paterson, How to Tell You’re a Douchebag, True Story and All Good Things.

He is repped by UTA, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

