William Hurt’s Film Career: A Photo Gallery

William Hurt, a prolific film actor who often played a reserved intellectual in earlier roles, has died at 71.
William Hurt’s son, Will, posted today that his father has died. It was announced in May 2018 the elder Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that spread.
Hurt’s debut film role came in 1980, playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States. For that role, he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year. Afterwards, he played a memorable role as the lawyer seduced by Kathleen Turner in Lawrence Kasdan’s Body Heat (1981). Kasdan cast Hurt again in 1983 as part of the ensemble in The Big Chill.

To younger fans, Hurt was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in his role as the blustering Thaddeus Ross, a General who was there on the fateful day Bruce Banner became the Hulk. The Ross character appeared in five Marvel films, including The Incredible HulkCaptain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity WarAvengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, as well as the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant and the Disney+ animated series What If…?, the latter voiced by Mike McGill.

Hurt is survived by four children. No memorial details have been revealed.

