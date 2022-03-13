William Hurt’s Film Career: A Photo Gallery

To younger fans, Hurt was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in his role as the blustering Thaddeus Ross, a General who was there on the fateful day Bruce Banner became the Hulk. The Ross character appeared in five Marvel films, including The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, as well as the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant and the Disney+ animated series What If…?, the latter voiced by Mike McGill.
Hurt is survived by four children. No memorial details have been revealed.
Click the photo above to start a photo gallery of his career.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.