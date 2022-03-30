Will Smith Could Face “Suspension, Expulsion” Oscar Board Of Governors Says Of Chris Rock Slap; Actor Wouldn’t Leave Ceremony Despite Reps Being Asked By Organizers

UPDATED with more details: Just hours before Chris Rock is set to take the stage in Boston tonight, Will Smith’s fate from the actor’s rage-filled slap of the comic at Sunday’s Oscars now rests in his own hands after a meeting by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors this afternoon.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the Academy said today of the “disciplinary proceedings” it has begun after a virtual gathering of the dozens of Governors and other AMPAS aides concluded. “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

Read the full statement below.

Unsurprisingly, the vote among the nearly 50 governors was overwhelming to pursue the matter further.

Truly surprising is that the Academy is revealing that the newly minted Best Actor winner actually was requested to exit the Dolby Theatre after striking Rock over a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — a request the King Richard star distinctly declined.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy said of the disturbing incident at the Will Packer-produced 94th Academy Awards.

Although Smith was seen talking with Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry soon after he slapped and screamed at Rock, it actually was a member of the Academy’s top leadership that sought to have the former Fresh Prince exit, I hear. In a move to avoid another blow-up, the request was not made to Smith directly but through the actor’s reps, it seems.

Several members of the Board of Governors — which includes Steven Spielberg, past Oscar host Whoopi Goldberg and Participant CEO David Linde — at today’s virtual meeting did not know about Smith being asked to leave on Sunday. “It was a real shocker,” one insider close to the situation told Deadline of the revelation.

In the minutes and hours right after the assault of Rock, Oscar organizers and producers took a lot of flak for seemingly allowing Smith to stay in his front to seat next to Pinkett Smith. The apparent paralysis was exacerbated further by the odds-on favorite for Best Actor having nearly 45 minutes to sit there before his win in the category was unveiled.

In his long and tear-streaked acceptance speech, Smith made contrasts between his behavior and that of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena, to take care and protect his family. While apologizing to the Academy and others — as well as requesting to invited back — Smith said nada about or to Rock.

Smith issued an apology to the comic on Monday.

Even with the news of the failed request on March 27, coming three days after the Slap Heard Round the World that continues to reverberate, Wednesday’s Board of Governors gathering always was going to be about what to do next, not bringing down the hammer. “Expect this to more C-SPAN than CNN,” one participant told Deadline before today’s digital sit-down.

Being a bureaucratic entity that it is, the board will need some time to figure out its next moves – as the Academy noted in its press release late Tuesday and in today’s statement.

AMPAS also could contact other parties related to the incident – but Rock won’t be asked to participate. Another topic is whether the police will be involved. The Academy could decide to press charges against Smith, even though Rock declined to do file a police report after being contacted by the LAPD on Sunday night.

With Smith looking at up to six months in jail and a $100,000 fine if found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of assault, Rock actor has up to six months from Sunday’s slapping to change his mind on filing a police report. Maybe he’ll say more in his back-to-back performances at The Wilbur in Boston tonight.

Here is the Academy’s full statement today:

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.