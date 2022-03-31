Oscar Brass “Suggested” Will Smith Asked To Leave After Chris Rock Slap; Actor Was Never Directly Requested

Details are emerging that Will Smith wasn’t dircectly asked to leave the Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock over his “G.I. Jane 2” joke to Jada Pinkett Smith, rather it was suggested.

Deadline hears that Oscar heavyweights, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, had a discussion with Will Smith’s rep, bouncing around the idea of the ultimate King Richard Best Actor winner departing the Dolby Theatre. Smith’s rep approached the actor with the suggestion, and he reportedly told her via a well placed source that night “I want to make this right, I want to stay and apologize”.

As more details come out, as more perspectives are being thrown into the hat, the role of Oscar telecast producer Will Packer in all of this seems to be murkier. We know for a fact that Packer did speak to Smith after the incident with Rock, as did Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper. As for what the actual content of that conversation was, it seems there are many POVs on what went down in the fog of war. One source tells us that Packer told Smith to stay; not leave. This is where we might see individuals, running to their own corners as the blame game seems intensifies.

On the other hand, an insider tells us that in fact it was a “firm ask” from Academy leadership, not a near suggestion that Smith leave the Dolby.

These conflicting perspectives muddy the waters even more.

Representatives from the Academy when reached by Deadline today didn’t have any comments on the latest development.

However, sources close to the organization tell us that the statement that Smith was asked to leave “remains accurate”.

That statement AMPAS issued yesterday: “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Additionally, we hear, the Academy is maintaining its focus on events going forward, specifically the April 18 that they have scheduled after receiving a written response from Smith in the coming week.

“I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard,” Rock said last night during the second show from his Ego Death World Tour at Boston’s Wilbur theater Wednesday night.

At the opening show, after he was greeted by the sold-out crowd with a three-minute standing ovation, Rock asked the audience “How was your weekend?,” noting that he is “still kinda processing what happened” and that “at some point” he will talk about “that sh*t,” and “it will be serious, and it will be funny.” He then added that he was “going to tell some jokes” before segueing to his set while an audience member yelled “F*ck Will Smith.” You can hear his remarks below.

In a meeting yesterday hours before Rock took the stage in Boston, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Governors convened, and voted in an overwhelming majority to investigate the Smith-Rock gate further.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the Academy said yesterday of the “disciplinary proceedings” it has begun after a virtual gathering of the dozens of Governors and other AMPAS aides concluded. “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”