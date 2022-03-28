Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscar winner Will Smith has formally apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him onstage at the Oscars last night after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has been public about it, talking on TikTok about her struggles, exclaiming, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine.” In addition, Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Oscar show producers and the Williams family.

The Oscar winner has just posted the following on his Instagram:

While less than 24 hours after the assault seen by millions occurred, the apology from the King Richard star comes as the backlash against Smith’s violent actions intensified. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier today that they had opened a formal review and investigation into the incident. While there is no chance Smith could lose his Oscar, a full-on Board of Governors meeting scheduled for May 30 will surely see a lot of questions asked about why the actor was not removed from his front row seat at the Dolby Theater after striking Rock.

Discussions among the slow to response producers and organizers saw the backstage debate continuing about what to do become moot when 40 minutes after slapping Rock, Smith was up on stage against accepting his Best Actor Award. In an emotional but often self-justifying speech, a tearful Smith made a point of apologizing to almost everyone but Rock.

SAG-AFTRA, which bestowed the Best Actor Feature Film award to Smith as well for King Richard, also issued a statement saying, “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable.”

In the wake of the incident, comedians have rallied around Rock on social media. Kathy Griffin who was among the first to speak out strongly, expressed a future concern which many stand-ups echoed:

“Let me tell you something,” Griffin tweeted, “it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

