Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening:

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

But it was a tough sell, especially among those in the usually Oscar-obsessed entertainment industry.

The Last Samurai producer Marshall Herskovitz wanted to see the Academy do more than just issue a statement.

“I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member,” he wrote, “to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight. — Marshall Herskovitz (@MHerskovitz) March 28, 2022

For his part, Rock decided not to file a police report — at least for now. That means Smith will not be charged with assault or face the up to six months behind bars and a fine up to $100,000 that could result from such a charge.

While Smith returned to his seat after the incident, Deadline can report that he did not venture backstage to make a statement (beyond his speech) or answer questions from reporters.