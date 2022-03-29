Gravitas Ventures Acquires Musical Crime Drama ‘The Score’ Starring Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie & Lydia Wilson

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the musical crime drama The Score, starring Will Poulter (Dopesick), Johnny Flynn (The Outfit), Naomi Ackie (Master of None) and Lydia Wilson (Flack). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the feature directorial debut of writer-director Malachi Smyth exclusively in theaters on June 3rd, with a release on VOD to follow on June 10th.

In the film from the producers of Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, two small-time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission—the ‘score’—that they both expect will transform their circumstances. As they wait for a rendezvous hand-over at a roadside café, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices…while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.

The Score features songs by Flynn, who outside of his work as an actor, serves as the lead singer and songwriter for the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit. Ben Pullen produced for Sentinel Entertainment, alongside Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films, with Isabelle Georgeaux of Pont Neuf co-producing. Nick Angel, who collaborated with Wilkinson on Yesterday, exec produced alongside Tim Dellow of Transgressive, which represents Flynn’s music.

“We’re proud to be bringing THE SCORE to US audiences in theaters and into their homes this summer,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler. “Not only is the film an exciting mix of the genres of romantic comedy, musical, and heist film; but the talent and camaraderie of the cast shines through the film and songs within.”

Gravitas Ventures was founded in 2006 and sold to multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment last November. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Guentzler negotiated the deal for The Score on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with WestEnd Films’ Managing Director Maya Amsellem on behalf of the filmmakers.