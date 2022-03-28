Oscars Producer Will Packer Weighs In On Will Smith & Chris Rock’s On-Stage Altercation: “This Was A Very Painful Moment For Me”

Oscars producer Will Packer has changed his tune regarding Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at last night’s ceremony.

Initially, Packer responded to the incident by tweeting, “Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”

The remark drew criticism from many, with one Twitter user replying, “Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn’t the congratulatory message you think it is.”

Packer responded to this specific comment on Tuesday afternoon. “Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you,” he wrote. “But I also don’t mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels.”

Rock drew Smith’s ire while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, in making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” the comic said with reference to Pinkett Smith’s appearance. Will Smith seemed to be laughing following Rock’s comment. But he then stunned the audience at the Dolby by storming the stage and slapping Rock in the face.

“Wow,” said Rock afterward. “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.” Smith’s comments were bleeped when he returned to his seat, but it was apparent that he told Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth.”

“Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” replied Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” Smith repeated as the audience went silent, according to people present.

Pinkett Smith’s appearance is as a result of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that she has been public about battling, which causes hair loss by attacking hair follicles. While many initially wondered if the moment was staged, it quickly became evident that it was all too real, with Smith later addressing the situation in his acceptance speech, as he claimed the Best Actor prize for his turn in Warner Bros.’ sports drama, King Richard.

“I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees,” he said through tears. “I hope the Academy invites me back.” Smith, it should be noted, did not apologize on stage to Rock.

While Deadline can confirm that Rock has declined to file a police report against Smith, he has up to six months to do so, should he so choose. If a report were to be filed, with Smith being charged with assault, he could face up to six months behind bars, along with a fine of up to $100,000. Following the incident, The Academy issued a statement saying that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The 94th Academy Awards were hosted by Wanda Skyes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. Packer’s tweets can be found below.

