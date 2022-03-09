Will Forte And Lana Condor To Co-Star With John Cena In Looney Tunes Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Pic ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

EXCLUSIVE: Will Forte and Lana Condor are set to join John Cena in Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes animated hybrid pic Coyote vs. Acme. Dave Green will direct, with a screenplay from Samy Burch based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker humor article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier.

The film follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer (Forte) against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are producing, the latter, who also created the Peacemaker series, under his Troll Court, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey production banner. The film is set to bow in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Forte has been on a hot streak as of late not only reprising his Saturday Night Live character MacGruber in the Peacock series of the same name but also returning to host SNL, marking his first hosting job on the show since he left as a cast member in 2010.

Forte has strong ties with Warner Bros Animation Group, having recently voiced Shaggy in their Scooby-Doo pic Scooby-Doo: A New Universe.

Condor, best known for her smash hit Netflix YA movie franchise To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, can be seen next in the New Line pic Moonshot, bowing on HBO Max on March 31. She was recently seen in the third film in the series To All The Boys: Always and Forever. On TV side, she was recently seen in the Netflix limited series Boo Bitch, which she also exec produced.

